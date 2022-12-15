Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 6,364 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $56,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom stock traded down $11.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $562.96. 17,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,094. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.22 and its 200 day moving average is $506.47. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $228.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.89%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

