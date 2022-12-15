Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,822 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $27,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,078,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

