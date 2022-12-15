General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. General Electric makes up about 1.6% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in General Electric by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GE opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $103.73.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

