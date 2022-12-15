Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) CEO David Sobelman Acquires 10,000 Shares

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) CEO David Sobelman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,350.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Generation Income Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GIPR opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Generation Income Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $7.85.

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Income Properties

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GIPR Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.66% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Generation Income Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

Featured Stories

