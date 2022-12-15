Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) CEO David Sobelman Acquires 10,000 Shares

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) CEO David Sobelman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,350.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Generation Income Properties Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GIPR opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Generation Income Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $7.85.
Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Income Properties
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Generation Income Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
About Generation Income Properties
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
