Genpact (NYSE:G) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
G has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.
G stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 837,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Genpact by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
