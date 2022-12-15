GensoKishi Metaverse Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $353.50 million and $511,539.79 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

