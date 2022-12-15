Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) versus CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Financial Survey

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of Gevo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of CN Energy Group. shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Gevo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Gevo has a beta of 3.06, meaning that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gevo 0 2 1 0 2.33 CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gevo and CN Energy Group., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Gevo currently has a consensus target price of $3.18, indicating a potential upside of 63.25%. Given Gevo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gevo is more favorable than CN Energy Group..

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gevo and CN Energy Group.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gevo $710,000.00 651.53 -$59.20 million ($0.41) -4.76 CN Energy Group. $19.85 million 0.77 $1.30 million N/A N/A

CN Energy Group. has higher revenue and earnings than Gevo.

Profitability

This table compares Gevo and CN Energy Group.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gevo -13,031.14% -15.04% -12.69% CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gevo beats CN Energy Group. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein. Gevo, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Axens North America, Inc. for ethanol-to-jet technology and sustainable aviation fuel commercial project development. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

