GG TOKEN Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $109.82 Million (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. GG TOKEN has a total market cap of $109.82 million and approximately $2,523.27 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One GG TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0863 or 0.00000497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $902.99 or 0.05204354 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00502038 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,161.54 or 0.29748355 BTC.

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN’s launch date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.08999202 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $55,165.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

