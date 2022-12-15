Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glen Burnie Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.35% of Glen Burnie Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Down 8.1 %

Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Dividend

GLBZ traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.