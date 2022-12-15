Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Trading Up 3.6%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) shares were up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 15,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 403,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GBTG shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.82.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other Global Business Travel Group news, CFO Martine Gerow acquired 10,000 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,700 shares of company stock worth $128,442. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBTG. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

