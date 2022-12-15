Global Ports (LON:GPH) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

LON GPH traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 129 ($1.58). The stock had a trading volume of 221,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,916. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,188.06. Global Ports has a 1 year low of GBX 70.73 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 148 ($1.82). The company has a market capitalization of £81.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75.

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

