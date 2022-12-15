Global Ports (LON:GPH) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Global Ports Stock Down 0.8 %
LON GPH traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 129 ($1.58). The stock had a trading volume of 221,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,916. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,188.06. Global Ports has a 1 year low of GBX 70.73 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 148 ($1.82). The company has a market capitalization of £81.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75.
Global Ports Company Profile
Further Reading
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.