Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 15,641 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC owned 1.09% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

DFAR opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $29.60.

