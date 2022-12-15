Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 350 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $765,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 372,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 79,123 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

