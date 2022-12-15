Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,583 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Resolute Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $41.98 on Thursday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25.

