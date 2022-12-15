Global Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.7% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 97,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,450,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $122.45 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

