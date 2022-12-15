Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Whirlpool by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

NYSE WHR opened at $146.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.43 and a 1 year high of $245.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.52 and its 200 day moving average is $153.90.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.72%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

