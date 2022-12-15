Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $896,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,527 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,765,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,858,000 after purchasing an additional 390,510 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $108.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

