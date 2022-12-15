Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 2,883 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 598.0% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 46,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,004 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVRE opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.06.

