Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 473,175 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $111.02 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.00.

