Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 442,400 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the November 15th total of 286,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 462,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:BOTZ traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,090. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84.

Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 377,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 89,428 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 271,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 242,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,282 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 238,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter.

