Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Short Interest Up 300.8% in November

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, an increase of 300.8% from the November 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Global X Social Media ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOCL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 23,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,061. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18. Global X Social Media ETF has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 326,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X Social Media ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 74,154 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Social Media ETF by 2,903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 160,055 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Global X Social Media ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Social Media ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

