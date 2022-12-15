GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 344.00 to 208.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.50.

Shares of GNNDY stock opened at $70.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.39. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $193.75.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

