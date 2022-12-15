GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires 319 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $5.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,574. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.44 and a 200-day moving average of $196.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

