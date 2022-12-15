GoalVest Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,397 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,861 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 109.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 140,696 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,045,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 193.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $7.62 on Thursday, hitting $152.61. 83,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,041. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.25. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of -324.79, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $25,112,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $25,112,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

