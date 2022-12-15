GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 8,238 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 4.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 317,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,465,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.51. 29,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,670. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

