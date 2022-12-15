GoalVest Advisory LLC Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 0.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.97.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.61. 87,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,801,950. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.64.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

