GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $39,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,097,861. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

