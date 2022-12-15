GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $901,000 Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $179,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 84.2% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 191,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 87,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,675.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,747 shares of company stock worth $136,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BXMT stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 31,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,704. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.25. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.