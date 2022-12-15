GoalVest Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 110,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $97.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,074. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $106.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.41.

