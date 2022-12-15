GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 375 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.54. The stock had a trading volume of 77,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,689,952. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

