GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 4,063 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GoalVest Advisory LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 3.7 %

American Express stock traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.38. The company had a trading volume of 84,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,772. The firm has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.46.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.