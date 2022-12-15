GoalVest Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $832,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.74. 3,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,762. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.94.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

