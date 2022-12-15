Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Trading 9.2% Higher

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. 1,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 465,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Gogoro in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Gogoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Gogoro from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGR. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the second quarter worth $3,825,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the second quarter worth $142,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gogoro by 1,344.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 57,884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the third quarter worth $5,959,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the third quarter worth $41,000.

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

