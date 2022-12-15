Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Shares of Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Goldgroup Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.54, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56.

About Goldgroup Mining

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

