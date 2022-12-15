Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,549 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

GSLC traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $77.65. 2,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,819. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $95.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $77.76.

