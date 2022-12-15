Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Up 109.1% in November

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the November 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Goodness Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

GDNSF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 267,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,237. Goodness Growth has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries, as well as third-party dispensaries.

