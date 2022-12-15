Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $97.81 Million

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 14th. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $97.81 million and approximately $57,973.09 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001844 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

