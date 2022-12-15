GP Brinson Investments LLC Sells 16,142 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

GP Brinson Investments LLC lessened its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,142 shares during the period. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust comprises about 1.3% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GP Brinson Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KREF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 309.42 and a current ratio of 309.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 273.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on KREF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

