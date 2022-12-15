Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Trading 2.6% Higher

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.12 and last traded at $106.96. 7,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 320,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.67.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.30 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,102 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 960,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

