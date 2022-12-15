Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €9.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been given a €9.50 ($10.00) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.31% from the company’s previous close.

GYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.75 ($12.37) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.11) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays set a €9.10 ($9.58) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.68) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.68) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FRA GYC traded up €0.06 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching €9.73 ($10.24). The company had a trading volume of 126,672 shares. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($17.48) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($21.20). The business’s 50-day moving average is €9.86 and its 200 day moving average is €11.89.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.