Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Grand City Properties from €11.20 ($11.79) to €9.10 ($9.58) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Grand City Properties from €14.00 ($14.74) to €11.75 ($12.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Grand City Properties from €19.00 ($20.00) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNNF remained flat at $9.79 during trading on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

