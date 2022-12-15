Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $76.17

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$76.17 and traded as low as C$75.11. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$76.63, with a volume of 149,187 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRT.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$95.57.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$73.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

