Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in November

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the November 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGGSF traded up $11.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.27. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. Greggs has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $25.63.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

