Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) vs. CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Financial Comparison

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) and CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -214.31% -45.14% -32.19% CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -2.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $6.30 million 0.18 -$10.15 million N/A N/A CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Grom Social Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Grom Social Enterprises and CF Acquisition Corp. VI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00 CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Grom Social Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.75%. Given CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CF Acquisition Corp. VI is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires and develops kids and family entertainment properties and related business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp. VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

