Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 60,150 shares.The stock last traded at $62.59 and had previously closed at $63.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on OMAB shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 37.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

