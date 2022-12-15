Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. 506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Grupo Carso Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.64.

About Grupo Carso

(Get Rating)

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Carso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Carso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.