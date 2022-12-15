Guggenheim Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $130.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on META. UBS Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Edward Jones downgraded Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.74.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $121.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.76. The company has a market cap of $322.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $352.71.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,087.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,087.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,523,329. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

