Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 215 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.8% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $43,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.19.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $363.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $345.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.