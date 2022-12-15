Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 245 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

DHR stock opened at $274.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

