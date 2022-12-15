Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 7,395 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $24,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,022 shares of company stock worth $29,777,452. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

CRM opened at $134.75 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $261.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $134.75 billion, a PE ratio of 481.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.